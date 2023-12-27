Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

