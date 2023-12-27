IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in H&R Block by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.