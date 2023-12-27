Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 71.6% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

