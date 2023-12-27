Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Holdings Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 29.3% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 19.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.14. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAVA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

