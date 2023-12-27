IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $56,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.