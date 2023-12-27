IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 14,844 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

