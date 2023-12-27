IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 3,770 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

RSG stock opened at $163.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $167.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

