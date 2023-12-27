IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.22 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $211.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.73. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $212.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Stories

