Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Ecolab stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.