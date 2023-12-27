Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

RSG stock opened at $163.07 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

