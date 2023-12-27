IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,005 shares of company stock worth $204,875. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

