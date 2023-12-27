IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Profile



Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

