OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

