IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 6,534 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.26% of OneSpan worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.95.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

