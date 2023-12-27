IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,483 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 729.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 801,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 704,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $33,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

