IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Aptiv stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.