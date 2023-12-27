Wanchain Market Capitalization Reaches $55.63 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $55.63 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,480,101 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

