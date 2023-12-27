Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1,136.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,699,466 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,688,996.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00498614 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $517.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
