Navcoin Price Up 3.5% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,335.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00148440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

