Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0472

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $92,572.37 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

