Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $14.00 at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,722 shares of company stock worth $3,764,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

