Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OTLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $116.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

