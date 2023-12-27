Wedbush Raises MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,800.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,727.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,576.64 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,456.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

