RDA Financial Network Sells 171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

