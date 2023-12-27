3,556 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.26.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

