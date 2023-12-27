3,556 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.26.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.