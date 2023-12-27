RDA Financial Network Purchases 25 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $828.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $781.41 and a 200-day moving average of $745.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

