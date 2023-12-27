RDA Financial Network Acquires 7,590 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 377.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

PNQI opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

