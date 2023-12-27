Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.