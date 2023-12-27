Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.05% of Insteel Industries worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 101.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,408 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,208 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

