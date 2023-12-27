CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in CDW were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after acquiring an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $228.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

