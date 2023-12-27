RDA Financial Network Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $410.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average of $373.69. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $411.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

