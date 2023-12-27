Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

