Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.