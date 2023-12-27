Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 653,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,952,000 after acquiring an additional 432,829 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

