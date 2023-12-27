Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 14,036 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.21% of OptimizeRx worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

