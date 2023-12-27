Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.32 and its 200 day moving average is $202.90. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $179.27 and a 52-week high of $221.26.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.