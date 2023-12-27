Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AAON by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,751. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

