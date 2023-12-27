Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Cutera worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cutera by 10.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Cutera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

