7,438 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

