Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.54.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

