The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Position Trimmed by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Joint worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Joint by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

JYNT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Joint had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Joint in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

