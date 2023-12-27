Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,106 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

