Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.2 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average is $130.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -23.70%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

