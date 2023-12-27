Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $861,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in STERIS by 9.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 31.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in STERIS by 2.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

NYSE STE opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

