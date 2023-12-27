Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.