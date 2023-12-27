Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $173.88 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $173.88 million and $13.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002717 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002135 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,833,232 coins and its circulating supply is 177,834,016 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

