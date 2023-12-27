CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Position Raised by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $2,387,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CONMED by 30.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 445.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

