Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $344,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 31.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 138.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,133,610. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

