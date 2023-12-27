Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,586 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $40.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. Fluor’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

