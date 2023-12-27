Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

